The main goal for the new superintendent of Independent School District No. 363 is to get students and staff safely back in school when classes start Sept. 8.
But he knows that decision ultimately comes from the governor.
Like other Minnesota administrators, Jeremy Tammi, superintendent of the district that includes Indus and Northome schools, is waiting on guidance about what school will look like next fall. The decision is expected next week, and in the meantime, he and staff at both schools are doing as much behind-the-scenes preparations as they can.
“The first thing we're working on is making sure everybody will be safe,” he told The Journal last week. “We are making sure we have plans in place for when kids and staff hopefully come back... developing that plan is a challenging part of this summer, especially when there are a lot of unknowns and questions.”
New seat, familiar face
Tammi, the former principal of Northome School, took over as superintendent July 1, replacing Steve Cairns, who he interned with last year in preparation for the role.
“It really helped out,” Tammi said of the experience. “He was able to show me different things and work through different policies... I spent time observing him and how he interacted with people.”
Tammi, a native of the Greenway area, is no stranger to small-town living. While he spent time teaching in the Twin Cities area, northern Minnesota called him home.
“I've been principal at Northome for the last two years,” he said. "I love it up here. I love my commute, I love the people. I enjoy it all."
And while he worked his way from teaching up to administration, Tammi admits it was never his dream to become a superintendent.
“I always wanted to be a principal, from the time I was in second or third grade,” he said, adding the influence came from a former principal. “Most guys want to grow up to be firefighters or baseball players. I wanted to be a principal.”
He achieved his goal when accepting the principal position in Northome, but after spending time in the ISD 363 district, he learned of the turnover the superintendent position has seen in the last decade.
“This school district has gone through at least six administrators in the last 8-10 years,” he said.
Knowing how much he loves the area and saw longevity here, he got his superintendent license last summer to fulfill more of a need than he could in his principal role.
Challenges and rewards
Coming into the job of superintendent for a district that has schools more than 80 miles apart encompasses a lot of challenges, even without a global pandemic.
Tammi reiterated his primary focus of developing plans to keep students and staff safe and form new routines regardless of what learning format will be administered during the upcoming school year.
“I don't know how long the routine procedure process will take and while we figure that out, we need care and empathy – we're in a crisis across the country,” he said. “I want to be sure staff, families and students have the support they need to be successful in whatever learning model we're in.”
Aside from the health crisis facing schools, there are other challenges facing the new superintendent.
A special school board meeting in June focused on staffing reductions to help balance the district's budget. Since 2013, the district has overspent about $1.4 million, Cairns told The Journal last month after the meeting.
Cairns also said last year, he discovered an error in the budget that would cause the district to overspend about $130,000. A portion of that shortfall was made up through additional state and federal funding the district wasn't expecting because of the COVID-19 pandemic. While the money was helpful, it can't be counted on annually.
However, Tammi said while there has been deficit spending over the past seven years, there is still a healthy fund balance.
“School board members and past administrators have made wise decisions and have been very frugal,” he said. “There is money in the savings account.”
When the board met in special session last month, Tammi said decisions were made that ultimately reduced staff at Indus School and will cause the combining of some grade levels.
“I give a lot of credit to Mr. Cairns and the school board for having conversations and making some decisions that weren't necessarily popular for some people,” Tammi said. “In order for the school district to get a grip on financial end of things, those decisions have to be made and are not always popular… I understand change is hard, but sometimes change is necessary to move forward.”
Forward moving
The pandemic is shaping how education is carried out for the upcoming school year, and while it brings stress, there are also positives that Tammi plans to use to the district's advantage.
Having two schools so far apart makes it challenging for colleagues at the different buildings to collaborate, but Tammi is hopeful technology will bridge that gap.
“For the most part, each school is a one-section school, meaning we have one first-grade class in each building,” he said. “We want to get those first grade teachers and others collaborating, just like they would in a school with multiple sections of each grade level."
That becomes difficult with physical distance, however, Tammi said the use of technology through distance learning last spring opened the door to new opportunities for staff.
“I'm going to work very hard to build collaboration between staff,” he said. “I want them talking to each other and setting aside times to make it happen.”
The same goes for Tammi.
“I want to find ways to deliver consistent messages to both buildings at the same time,” he said. “I'm going to focus not on isolation, but rather collaboration. When you get people opening their door up professionally and having conversations with peers, it makes their job easier and less stressful.”
Unique experience
As he continues to deepen his roots in the district, Tammi said both schools offer unique experiences for students, including the small class sizes in rural Minnesota.
“Our communities really take pride within our schools,” he said. “They want to know what's happening within schools, and another one of my goals is really trying to improve the communication piece.”
With that being said, Tammi paved way for future conversations about a referendum he plans to roll out this spring.
“The referendum is on the second or third burner, but it's still there,” he said.
The referendum will aim to gain funds to meet the needs of each building, which are both over 40 years old. New heating and ventilation systems are needed in the schools, roofs need to be replaced and upgrades need to be made. Just last week a storm came through the area causing the placement of about six buckets throughout Northome School to catch water from a leaking roof.
“We're going for a bare bones type referendum, but it really needs to be done to stay up and running," Tammi said.
More information on the referendum will be available in the coming months, but for now, Tammi's focus remains on starting the school year.
“We've got excellent staff at both schools who are committed to making this year successful,” he said. “I'm looking forward to this next chapter and moving forward as a district.”