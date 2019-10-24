Pinkie fingernails were painted purple at Stewart’s Super One Wednesday in an effort to raise money and awareness of an effort to eradicate polio.
Members of newly-formed Borderland Interact, a Rotary-sponsored club for young adults ages 12-18, held their first fundraiser this week, which was to collect money and share Rotary’s End Polio Now message.
“It went really well,” Rotary President Ashley Hall said of the effort. “They had a goal of raising $300.”
The group fell just short of the goal while they were at Super One, bringing in $257. However, Hall put out a social media post to generate additional dollars which brought the total to $457, and she expects to receive even more.
“I had one person in town message me that he wants to donate because his dad recently died of polio-related complications several years after having it,” Hall said. “It’s still a very real issue.”
Messages like that weren’t rare.
“Several people came up to the kids (Wednesday) night and said their (relatives) had polio,” Hall said. “They said it’s amazing people are bringing awareness to this issue and help get rid of it.”
The effort coincided with World Polio Day, which was recognized Thursday.
Money raised by the students will be matched by the local Rotary’s district, which will then be doubled by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.
“The money they raised went so much further than what they were able to bring in, in one night,” Hall said. “I’m proud of them.”
What is Interact?
Hall said the Interact group became official this week and so far it has 12 members.
“We’re hoping to add more members,” she said. “These kids are already showing so much initiative in this group... The group is community based, meaning it can be kids from all communities around the county.”
The group of young adults will be able to connect with other students in similar programs all over the world.
“They’ll do two projects a year and there’s no doubt in my mind our group will do way more than that,” Hall said.
The commitment isn’t significant, she said; meetings will be held the first Monday and third Wednesday of every month at 6 p.m. in Brandon Vang’s classroom at Falls High School.
“As we get more kids from Littlefork and Indus involved, we may go back-and-forth from where we meet,” Hall said. “The kids are very excited about this.”
For more information on Borderland Interact, search the group on Facebook or contact Hall at 404-435-4794.