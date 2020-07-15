Borderland Briefs
INTERNATIONAL FALLS CITY
COUNCIL
The Falls City Council will meet for its regular meeting at 5:30 p.m. Monday, at the Falls Municipal Building.
NKASD BOARD
The North Koochiching Area Sanitary District Board will meet at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday at the sanitary district boardroom, 1412 Highway 71, International Falls, via Zoom. To attend via zoom, call the NKASD office at 283-9388 for log on instructions
HRA BOARD
The Housing and Redevelopment Authority of Koochiching County will meet at 1 p.m. Tuesday at the HRA office at 12060 Main St., Northome.
RANIER CITY
COUNCIL
The Ranier City Council will meet for its regular meeting at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Ranier Community Building.
EKSSD BOARD
The East Koochiching Sanitary Sewer District Board will meet at 10 a.m. July 29 at the sanitary district boardroom, 1412 Highway 71, International Falls.