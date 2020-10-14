WATERSHED INPUT
Local Soil and Water Conservation Districts seek input on Rainy River-Rainy Lake, Lower Rainy River and Rapid River watersheds. To participate: Tuesday, from noon to 1 p.m., a public informational meeting will be held via WebEx/teleconference to provide attendees with new information that has been gathered on the health of these watersheds. This informational meeting will be recorded; Tuesday an online survey available for two weeks; Tuesday, Oct. 27, from noon to 1 p.m., a facilitated public input session. Links to these resources can be found on the Koochiching SWCD website: www.koochichingswcd.org/rainy-webinars/