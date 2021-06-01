ACCESS CLOSED
Voyageurs National Park staff have temporarily closed the Salmi Road entrance to the Kab-Ash Trail out of the Kabetogama community. Park officials are working with the state to create an alternate entrance to that section of the trail. Access to the trail remains open off the Ash River Trail, St. Louis County Road 129, the Meadwood Road that leads to the Ash River Visitor Center, and at the eastern most terminus of the trail within the community of Ash River. Check at visitor centers for details on closures prior to hiking.