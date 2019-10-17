'TRUNK OR TREAT'
U.S. Customs and Border Protection Explorer Post 3604 will host “Trunk or Treat” from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Oct. 24 at the Port of Entry, 2 Second Ave. Children are welcome to the port for treats and a tour of the facility.
QUILTERS GUILD
Northern Lights Quilters Guild will meet at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 21 at First Lutheran Church. Bring monthly block to share along with Show and Tell.
KOOCHICHING MEMORY CAFE
Koochiching County residents living with early to mid-stage Alzheimer’s Disease or a similar dementia along with their care partners are welcome to the Koochiching Memory Café set for 1 to 3 p.m. Oct. 23 at Faith United Church, Fireside Room. This no-cost café is intended to provide a safe, supportive and engaging social opportunity where fun and laughter are welcome. Information and education available. Light refreshments and engaging activities will be offered. The Koochiching Memory Café is a project of Koochiching Aging Options and results from the Greater International Falls ACT on Alzheimer’s initiative. The café will be in part funded by grant funds from the Minnesota Board on Aging. For more information, contact Koochiching Aging Options at KoochichingAgingOptions@gmail.com or call 283-7030.
LIBRATORY
Libratory from 3 to 4:30 p.m. Oct. 23 at International Falls Public Library is after school fun and learning. School age kids are welcome to come and participate in a variety of events.
'PUMPKINPALOOZA'
Rainy Lake Medical Center will host “Pumpkinpalooza” from 5 to 7 p.m. Oct. 24. Costumed children are welcome to trick-or-treat around the hospital. Enter at main door.