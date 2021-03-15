NORTHLAND GALLERY
The Northland Gallery will be open from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. on Saturday and March 27 featuring Easter and spring items, including paintings, hand painted cards, fused glass items, pottery, and lots of gift ideas created by members of Northland Art Society. The gallery is located in the Kantor Electric building on 500 4th St. in International Falls. Everyone is welcome to visit; masks are required.
COMMUNITY SURVEY
The Koochiching Technology Initiative is a community movement seeking to leverage technology and internet tools to create a thriving future throughout Koochiching County. It is currently seeking county residents willing to take a survey about how the community engages through social platforms. The survey is anonymous and should take about 10 minutes to complete. Please visit https://purdue.ca1.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_3PIlmIcWEcPe4M5 for the survey. Links to the survey can also be found on the koochiching.tech website (see below) and the library website internationalfallslibrary.us For more information, go to Koochiching.tech!