KABETOGAMA OPEN HOUSE

Kabetogama Fire Department and Emergency Medical Services will host an open house from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 1 at the Fire Station, 9843 Gamma Road, Kabetogama. The public is welcome to see the progress on the new heli-pad which many community fund raisers and donations have helped pay for. Hot dogs and hamburgers will be served off the grill. A helicopter from North Memorial Flight For Life will land at 11. Participants may visit with community volunteers. Additional donations will be accepted for the completion of the heli-pad project.

AFTER SCHOOL LIBRATORY

After School Libratory will take place from 3 to 4:30 p.m. Wednesdays through the month of September - Sept. 4, 11, 18, 25 – at International Falls Public Library. Participants may cook snacks, invent ways to make things happen, play games, watch movies, and save Fred the Worm from certain doom. All are welcome.

