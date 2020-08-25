Borderland Briefs
BOOK SALE
The Friends of the Library book sale is scheduled for Sept. 2 from 4-6 p.m. All sales by donation will benefit the Friends of the Library support of the library. Sale will be in the downstairs book room. Masks required.
KSWCD BOARD
The Koochiching Soil and Water Conservation District board of supervisors will meet online at 7 p.m. Sept. 14. The public may join by: computer, tablet or smartphone — https://www.gotomeet.me/PamTomevi/koochiching-swcd-board-meeting. If you are new to GoToMeeting, get the app now to be ready when the meeting starts: https://global.gotomeeting.com/install/402868653; to call in from the United States (Toll Free): 1 877 568 4106 ; Meeting number (access code): 402-868-653 #. If you are prompted to enter an Audio Control Pin,push the # again.