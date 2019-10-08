LIBRARY STORYTIME
Storytime at 10:30 a.m. Oct. 10 at International Falls Public Library will feature stories about “Fire Safety,” followed by time to play together. This weekly program helps the littlest learners discover how fun learning can be.
COMIC CHARACTER WORKSHOP
Minnesota author Trisha Speed Shaskan and author/illustrator Stephen Shaskan will host a Create Your Own Comic Character Workshop at 10:30 a.m. Oct. 12 at International Falls Public Library. Participants may learn different tools that will help create a comic character and start their own story. The free two-hour workshop is being offered for anyone grade 5 and older.
'CAUSE FOR PAWS' FUNDRAISER
The fundraiser "A Cause for Paws" will this year raise monies to be donated to Paws and Claws Koochiching County Emergency Rescue. The event is set for Oct. 19 at the AmericInn. Food, drawings and raffles are planned. Donations are being sought to support the event and may be sent to 1312 11th St., International Falls, MN 56649. The $25 tickets are on sale at Burntside Consultants, City Drug and Rainy River Veterinary Hospital. To reserve a table of eight, all seats must be filled. For more information, contact Kallie Kantos at 218-324-2949 or message the Cause for Paws Facebook page.
LWML FALL RALLY
The fall rally of the Bemidji-Park Rapids Zone of the Lutheran Women's Mission League is set for Oct. 10 at Trinity Lutheran Church, Bemidji. Registration begins at 9 a.m. with the rally at 9:30.
WATERCOLOR PAINTING WORKSHOP
A watercolor painting workshop for beginners to learn watercolor basics is set for 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 14 at Backus Community Center, art room 114. The $20 cost includes all supplies. To sign up, call Barb Gray at 218-278-4396 or Kitty Ewald, 218-285-7142.