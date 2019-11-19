'HISTORY ON TAP'
The prohibition history program, “History on Tap,” slated for 7 p.m. Thursday at the Fort Frances Museum, is rescheduled for Dec. 5.
INDUS FAMILY FUN NIGHT
Indus School Student Council host a Family Fun Night, "Seasonal Wonderland," from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Nov. 22 in the school commons. Included will be a “mystery dinner” featuring "Turmoil in Toyland," and food prepared by ProStart students. Tickets will be available at the door for crafts, games, activities and food.
THANKSGIVING DAY DINNER
Elks Lodge 1599 and Stewart's Super One will host Thanksgiving Day Dinner from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 28 at the Elks Lodge, 215 Third St. Turkey and the trimmings will be served. Take out meals will be available to be delivered to shut-ins. Call 283-3440 between 4 and 7 p.m. Nov. 25 only for delivery to shut-ins.
HOMEOWNERSHIP WORKSHOP
A homeownership workshop is planned for 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Nov. 26 at KOOTASCA Community Action, 2232 Second Ave. E. Registration required. Fee is $40. Topics include: Qualifying for a mortgage, credit, shopping for a home/realtor services, insurance, inspections and closing. Call Sandy O’Fallon at 218-999-0828 or 1-877-687-1163 for more information.
NORTHLAND GALLERY
A bake sale will be featured from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 23 at Northland Art Gallery at Kantor Electric. Baking goods available for Thanksgiving as well as gifts ideas including fused glass ornaments, hand painted Christmas cards, paintings by local artists, and other gift ideas. The gallery will also be open Dec. 7 and 14.
QUILT GUILD
Whispering Pines Quilt Guild will meet at 7 p.m. Nov. 21 in the Family Life Center of Evangelical Covenant Church. Members are asked to bring something with a Thanksgiving theme to participate in the exchange game. Bring a red fat quarter to enter the fat quarter draw. Show and Tell items welcome. Quilters of any level of experience who want to quilt for fun are welcome to attend.