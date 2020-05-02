FACEMASK DONATIONS
Local donations of homemade facemasks to the Falls Fire Hall last week totaled 108, as a part of a statewide drive launched by Gov. Tim Walz and Lt. Governor Peggy Flanagan. The masks were to be delivered to the International Falls Rotary for donation and to highlight the importance of workers on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic.
FALLS COUNCIL
The International Falls City Council will meet at 5:30 p.m. Monday at the council chambers in the Municipal Building, 600 Fourth St.
FALLS SCHOOL BOARD
The International Falls School Board will meet at 5 p.m. Monday, Falls High School cafeteria, 11th Street.
KOOCHICHING COUNTY BOARD
The county board has the following meetings scheduled for 9:30 a.m. in May: Tuesday, May 12, May 19, May 26. A May timber auction scheduled for Littlefork has been postponed. The courthouse is closed May 25 for Memorial Day.
RANIER COUNCIL
The Ranier City Council will meet in committee at 6:30 p.m. May 12, and for its regular meeting at 6:30 p.m. May 19, at the Ranier Community Building.
LITTLEFORK COUNCIL
The Littlefork City Council will meet at 7 p.m. May 21 at Littlefork City Hall, 901 Main St.
Littlefork-Big Falls School Board
The Littlefork Big Falls School Board will meet at 7 p.m. May 20, L-BF School Board Room.
RAY CEMETERY
The annual Ray Cemetery meeting is canceled until further notice.
NAMI ONLINE SERVICES
National Alliance on Mental Illness has set up online mental health classes for May. The free classes are held online on Zoom. They include a wide range of topics. The classes are designed for family members and caregivers, persons living with a mental illness, service providers, and also the general public. Find a complete listing of these classes and how to join in by going to namimn.org and clicking on “Classes” or go straight to https://namimn.org/education-public-awareness/classes/scheduled/.
LEGAL ADVICE
HOTLINE
Legal Aid Service of Northeastern Minnesota has launched a legal advice hotline. Call 800-933-1112 to get legal questions answered in a short time-frame. The COVID-19 pandemic has left many with new and unanticipated civil legal challenges, such as staying safely housed, securing unemployment benefits, and ensuring families are safe against abuse. People will need to be financially eligible for services. They should have their income and household information ready when they call for assistance. Individuals will receive legal advice, and based on their circumstances, they may be eligible for further services and representation.