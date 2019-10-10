ON-SITE HEALTH INSURANCE COUNSELING
Answers and education regarding health insurance for Medicare beneficiaries and pre-retirees will be provided by the Senior LinkAge Line through the Arrowhead Regional Development Commission’s Area Agency on Aging from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Oct. 17 at Big Falls Community Building. Senior Outreach Specialist Karen Tveit will be presenting. This program is a no-fee based service, however, donations are accepted. To schedule an appointment, call the Senior LinkAge Line at 1-800-333-2433.
RLMC FUNDRAISER
Rainy Lake Medical Center Auxiliary will host a purse and fashion scarf fundraiser sale from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 17 at the Rainy Lake Clinic Riverbend Room. Items are gently used. All proceeds benefit RLMC Auxiliary.
LIBRATORY
Libratory from 3 to 4:30 p.m. Oct. 16 at International Falls Public Library is after school fun and learning. School age kids are welcome to come and participate.
BOOK SALE
Friends of the Library book sale is set for 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 17 at International Falls Public Library. All sales by donation with proceeds benefiting the Friends support of library programming.