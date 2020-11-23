KSWCD BOARD
The Koochiching Soil and Water Conservation District Board will meet at 6 p.m. Dec. 14 online. The Koochiching Soil and Water Conservation District board of supervisors will meet online at 7 p.m. Oct. 5. The public may join by: computer, tablet or smartphone — https://www.gotomeet.me/PamTomevi/koochiching-swcd-board-meeting. If you are new to GoToMeeting, get the app now to be ready when the meeting starts: https://global.gotomeeting.com/install/402868653; to call in from the United States (Toll Free): 1 877 568 4106 ; Meeting number (access code): 402-868-653 #. If you are prompted to enter an Audio Control Pin,push the # again.
NORTHLAND
GALLERY
The Northland Gallery will be open on Saturday from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. featuring paintings, hand painted cards, fused glass items, pottery, and lots of gift ideas created by members of Northland Art Society. The gallery is located in the Kantor Electric building on 500 4th St. in International Falls. Everyone is welcome to visit and masks are required. Sign up for a free door prize, hand made by a local artist. Drawing will be held at the gallery Saturday. The gallery will also be open Dec. 5 and Dec. 12.
TRAVEL
RESTRICTIONS
Canada Border Service Agency announced last week that that discretionary, also known as non-essential, travel restrictions between the United States and Canada have been extended to Dec. 21.