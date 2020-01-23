AFTER-SCHOOL LIBRATORY
Libratory will be featured after school from 3 to 4:30 p.m. Jan. 29 at International Falls Public Library. Elementary-aged students are welcome to take part in all kinds of activities.
BOREALIS JUNIOR BARDS AUDITIONS
Borealis Junior Bards are looking for children aged 9-18 to perform in the upcoming production of Pinocchio, a comedy by William Glennon. Auditions will be from 2 to 5 p.m. Jan. 26 and 5 to 8 Jan. 27 at Backus Community Center, Room 211. The play will be presented March 20-22 at Backus, and is directed by David Griffith. Children trying out do not have to have anything prepared for the audition; audition lines will be provided.