NKASD
The North Koochiching Area Sanitary District Board will meet at 7:30 a.m. Tuesday at the Sanitary District boardroom, 1412 Highway 71, via Zoom. To attend via zoom, call the NKASD office at 283-9388 for log on instructions
EKSSD
The East Koochiching Sanitary Sewer District Board will meet at 10 a.m. Wednesday, at the Sanitary District boardroom, 1412 Highway 71.
COUNTY HRA
The Housing & Redevelopment Authority of Koochiching County's monthly board of directors meeting is scheduled for 1 p.m. Tuesday in the HRA office at 12060 Main St., Northome.