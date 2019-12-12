ON-SITE HEALTH INSURANCE COUNSELING
Answers and education regarding health insurance for Medicare beneficiaries and pre-retirees will be provided by the Senior LinkAge Line through the Arrowhead Regional Development Commission’s Area Agency on Aging from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Dec. 19 at Big Falls Community Building. Senior Outreach Specialist Karen Tveit will be presenting. This program is a no-fee based service, however, donations are accepted. To schedule an appointment, call the Senior LinkAge Line at 1-800-333-2433.
HOLIDAY PARTY
A Holiday Party is planned for 10:30 a.m. to noon Dec. 18 at Koochiching County Senior Center, 307 Fourth St. Menu is roast beef dinner, mashed potatoes, gravy, parsley buttered carrots, tossed salad with dressing and jello poke cake. Entertainment will be provided by Border River Band and a guest entertainer. For reservations by noon Dec. 17, call 283-3460.
RETIRED PAPERMAKERS
Retired Boise Cascade Papermakers Local 159 will gather at 9 a.m. Dec. 19 at Voyageur Restaurant. Wives and widows are also welcome.
RETIRED ELECTRICIANS
Retired Boise Cascade electricians will gather at 9 a.m. Dec. 18 at Voyageur Restaurant. Spouses and guests are also welcome.
CHRISTMAS BAKE SALE
Koochiching County Senior Center will host a Christmas bake sale from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Dec. 18.