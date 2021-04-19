AMENDMENT HEARING
The Koochiching County Board will take public comment at a hearing scheduled for 6 p.m. May 11 at Backus Community Center auditorium. The hearing is scheduled in reaction to a petition submitted in February 2020 urging the board to designate the county as a "Second Amendment dedicated county," where new and existing gun control legislation would not be enforced.
CLASS OF 1971
A FHS Class of 1971 50th reunion planning meeting will be held on April 23 at 11 a.m. in the back room of The Coffee Landing. Everyone interested in helping is encouraged to attend.