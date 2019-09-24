FALL STORYTIME
Fall Storytime at 10:30 a.m. Sept. 26 at International Falls Public Library is for anyone young and their caregiver. About 30 minutes of stories, rhymes and more, is followed by about 30 minutes of free play.
HOMEOWNERSHIP WORKSHOP
A homeownership workshop is planned for 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Oct. 10 at KOOTASCA Community Action, 2232 Second Ave. E. Registration required. Fee is $40. Topics include: Qualifying for a mortgage, credit, shopping for a home/realtor services, insurance, inspections and closing. Call Sandy O’Fallon at 218-999-0828 or 1-877-687-1163 for more information.
RAY CEMETERY ASSOCIATION
Ray Cemetery Association will meet at 7 p.m. Oct. 1 at Northwoods Bible Church, Ray.
POLAR POLERS CLUB
Polar Polers Ski Club will meet at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 1 at International Falls Public Library meeting room.