KSWCD BOARD
The Koochiching Soil and Water Conservation District board of supervisors will meet online at 7 p.m. Oct. 5. The public may join by: computer, tablet or smartphone — https://www.gotomeet.me/PamTomevi/koochiching-swcd-board-meeting. If you are new to GoToMeeting, get the app now to be ready when the meeting starts: https://global.gotomeeting.com/install/402868653; to call in from the United States (Toll Free): 1 877 568 4106 ; Meeting number (access code): 402-868-653 #. If you are prompted to enter an Audio Control Pin,push the # again.
DEFENSIVE
DRIVER
Due to the virus, Defensive Driver classes are now being offered via Zoom video conferencing. If you have a computer, ipad, smart phone or tablet, you can take the course in the comfort of your own home.
Early registration is required and class size is limited. Cost for the course is $14. The instructor is retired Minnesota State Trooper Mike Flatley. Dates: 5-9 p.m. Oct. 6; 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 20; 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nov. 2; 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Dec. 3; 5-9 p.m. Dec. 15. Pre-register by calling 218-750-3189 or by email to mnflats@hotmail.com