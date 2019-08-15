RLMC AUXILIARY DONATIONS
The Rainy Lake Medical Center Auxiliary is looking for donations of gently used purses and fashionable scarves for a future fundraiser. Donations can be dropped off at the RLMC gift shop between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. Monday through Friday, located in the RLMC Clinic. All donations are appreciated and will be accepted until the last day of September.
SUMMER READING FINALE
Summer Reading Finale is set for 4 to 7 p.m. Aug. 21 at International Falls Public Library. Participants and families are welcome to play with friends outside, complete with ice cream. Grandpa Magic will perform at 6. You don’t have to complete the The program does not have to be completed in order to take part.
STAND DOWN FOR VETERANS
The International Falls Stand Down for Veterans is planned for 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Aug. 22 at Backus Community Center. Welcome ceremony begins at 11:30 a.m. Free services will be available. Bring DD214 or VA ID card for faster registration. Families welcome.
'BRING A FRIEND PARTY'
A “Bring A Friend Party” is planned for Aug. 20 at Koochiching County Senior Center, 307 Fourth St. Border River Band will provide entertainment from 10:30 a.m. to noon. Menu is roast turkey dinner, mashed potatoes, stuffing, parsley carrots and strawberry shortcake. Call 283-3460 for reservations by noon Monday.
QUILTERS GUILD POTLUCK
Northern Lights Quilters Guild will gather for the summer potluck at 6 p.m. Aug. 19 at First Lutheran Church. Members are asked to bring a dish to share, as well as the first block to show for the project this year.