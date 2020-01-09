COOKBOOK CLUB
International Falls Public Library will host Cookbook Club beginning at 6:30 p.m. Jan. 14. Participants may see what cookbook is at the front desk, select a recipe to try and then receive a copy of the recipe. Make it and bring on Tuesday evening to share. A cooking technique will be highlighted, and food shared. The theme for January is breakfast.
AFTER-SCHOOL LIBRATORY
Libratory will be featured after school Jan. 15 from 3 to 4:30 p.m. at International Falls Public Library. Elementary-aged students are welcome to take part in all kinds of activities.
CLOTHESLINE GIVEAWAY
A Clothesline Giveaway is planned at Full Gospel Fellowship, 1530 Sixth Ave. W., from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Jan. 13 and 11 to 3 Jan. 14. A variety of sizes of clothing for free. Accepting clothing donations. Everyone welcome. Call 283-2088 for more information.
ON-SITE HEALTH INSURANCE COUNSELING
Answers and education regarding health insurance for Medicare beneficiaries and pre-retirees will be provided by the Senior LinkAge Line through the Arrowhead Regional Development Commission’s Area Agency on Aging from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Jan. 16 at Big Falls Community Building. Senior Outreach Specialist Karen Tveit will be presenting. This program is a no-fee based service, however, donations are accepted. To schedule an appointment, call the Senior LinkAge Line at 1-800-333-2433.