BEST CHRISTMAS EVER
Nominations for The Best Christmas Ever are due Nov. 15. BCE serves families who have fallen upon tough times, through no fault of their own. Nominations can be submitted at https://www.bcemovement.org/nominate-a-family. In addition, Cantilever Distillery will donate the profits from old-fashioneds served until Nov. 10 to the local BCE campaign.
GIVE TO THE MAX
Give to the Max Day 2020 is scheduled for Nov. 19 when people may go to GiveMN to donate to thousands of Minnesota nonprofits and schools. Many local organizations and schools participate in the statewide annual fundraiser each year.
NORTHLAND
GALLERY
The Northland Gallery will be open on Saturday, and on Nov. 14 and 21 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The store features paintings, hand painted cards, fused glass items, pottery, and lots of gift ideas, created by members of Northland Art Society. The gallery is located in the Kantor Electric building on 500 Fourth St. in International Falls. Everyone is welcome to visit and masks are required.