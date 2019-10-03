BOARD MEETING CANCELED
The Koochiching County Board of Commissioners will not meet Oct. 8 as was scheduled. The Board will next gather Oct. 22.
KOOCHICHING MEMORY CAFE
Koochiching County residents living with early to mid-stage Alzheimer’s Disease or a similar dementia along with their care partners are welcome to the Koochiching Memory Café set for 1 to 3 p.m. Oct. 9 at Faith United Church, Fireside Room. This no-cost café is intended to provide a safe, supportive and engaging social opportunity where fun and laughter are welcome. Information and education available. Light refreshments and engaging activities will be offered. The Koochiching Memory Café is a project of Koochiching Aging Options and results from the Greater International Falls ACT on Alzheimer’s initiative. The café will be in part funded by grant funds from the Minnesota Board on Aging. For more information, contact Koochiching Aging Options at KoochichingAgingOptions@gmail.com or call 283-7030.
‘GREAT DECISIONS’
The community foreign policy discussion group of citizen education and discussion programs, “Great Decisions,” will meet from 4 to 5:30 p.m. Oct. 8 at International Falls Public Library in the lower level meeting room. Byrne and Carole Johnson and Connie Lacher will facilitate the discussion on “Refugees and Global Migration.” High school/college students and community members are welcome and encouraged to come and listen/or share views. If a group attends, contact Diane Adams at the library or Nordquist. Information will be provided, if notified in advance. Contact Nordquist at 283-8687 for more information.
LIBRATORY
Libratory scheduled for 3 to 4:30 p.m. Oct. 9 at International Falls Public Library is after school fun and learning. School age kids are welcome to come and participate.
CLASS OF 1962
Falls High School Class of 1962 will gather for lunch at 12:09 p.m. Oct. 9 at Rainy Lake Grill.
CLASS OF 1965
Falls High School Class of 1965 will meet for lunch at noon Oct. 10 at Sammy's Pizza.
COMMUNITY HEALTH BOARD
The Aitkin-Itasca-Koochiching Community Health Board will meet at 10 a.m. Oct. 10 at the Blandin Foundation, 100 N. Pokegama Ave., Grand Rapids. The Board works with its member counties to provide support for public health initiatives and administrative services for state and federal grant funds. Meetings are open to the public. For more information, contact Maggie Rothstein at 218-327-5525 or Maggie.Rothstein@AIKchsb.onmicrosoft.com.