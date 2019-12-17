CHRISTMAS CONCERT
Faith the the Believers will present a Christmas Concert at 2 p.m. Dec. 22 at The Dungeon at Backus Community Center. Donation of $10 is suggested. The public is welcome.
COMMUNITY CHRISTMAS DINNER
The 14th Annual Community Christmas Dinner, sponsored by Falls Hunger Coalition and Elks Lodge 1599, is set for 1 to 4 p.m. Wednesday at the Elks Lodge, 215 Third St. Meals on Wheels delivery will be from 11 a.m. to noon. Call 240-5125. Volunteers are needed to help set up, deliver meals, serve and clean up. Times range from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Email ravenlhg@gmail.com or call Lee Grim at 240-5125 or 286-5649. Those unable to volunteer may still help by donating a dessert or baked good to be dropped off at the Elks Lodge in the morning.