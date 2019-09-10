FAMILY STORYTIME
Family Storytime at 10:30 a.m. Sept. 12 at International Falls Public Library is for anyone young and their caregiver. About 30 minutes of stories, rhymes and more, followed by about 30 minutes of free play.
ART CLASS
Paint an Autumn Landscape for teens and adults of all skill levels is planned for 10:30 a.m. to noon Sept. 14 at International Falls Public Library. Teaching artist is Amy Lucas-Peroceski. This project was funded in part or in whole by a grant from Minnesota's Arts and Cultural Heritage Fund.