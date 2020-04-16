Briefs

FALLS CITY COUNCIL

The International Falls City Council will meet at 5:30 Monday via teleconference.

FALLS SCHOOL BOARD

School District 361 board will meet at 5 p.m. Monday.

KEDA

The Koochiching Economic Development Authority Board will meet at 9 a.m. Tuesday via teleconference.

NKASD

North Koochiching Area Sanitary District will hold its regular board meeting at 9 a.m. Tuesday at 1412 Highway 71, via teleconference. To attend, call 283-9388 for log in information.

COUNTY BOARD

The Koochiching County Board will meet at 9:15 a.m. Tuesday via teleconference.

Ranier City Council

The council will meet at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday via teleconference.

