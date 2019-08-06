ORCHESTRA STRING CAMP
The Rainy Lake Community Orchestra’s annual string camp begins Aug. 11, culminating in a concert Aug. 16 at Ranier Community Building. Interested string players of all ages and abilities are welcome to attend. Call John Faith at 218-330-4853 for more information.
SENIOR SCAM ALERT SEMINAR
Good Samaritan Society-International Falls, in partnership with Border State Bank, will present Senior Scam Alert Seminar from 5 to 6 p.m. Aug. 13 at River's Edge Villa, 1406 Highway 71. By recognizing financial exploitation and scams, participants may avoid becoming victims. For more information, call Emily at 283-1331.