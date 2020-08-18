HOME-SCHOOL POTLUCK
Border Home Educators will host a potluck picnic from at 6 p.m. Aug. 24 at City Beach. Anyone interested in learning more about home education is welcome to attend an evening of information, food, socializing and hearing from veteran home school students.
ONLINE
MENTAL HEALTH
NAMI Minnesota — National Alliance on Mental Illness — offers a variety of free online peer support groups for adults and young adults living with a mental illness, their families, friends, spouses/partners, as well as parents of children and teens. Led by trained peer facilitators, the support groups help individuals and families learn coping skills and find strength through sharing their experiences. The groups are specifically for those individuals suggested by the group’s title. Find a complete listing of group meetings and how to join in by going to namimn.org and clicking on “Support Groups” or go straight to https://namimn.org/support/nami-minnesota-support-groups/. NAMI Minnesota is a non-profit organization that works to improve the lives of children and adults with mental illnesses and their families through its programs of education, support and advocacy.