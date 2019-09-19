'SIAMA'S CONGO ROOTS'
COMPAS teaching artists Siama Matuzungidi and Dallas Johnson will feature “Siama's Congo Roots” at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 23 at International Falls Public Library. Their harmonies are inspiring, and their joy is contagious as they perform and inspire everyone to sing along. The duo tell stories of life in Africa and encourage everyone to use their imagination to transport them to the Democratic Republic of the Congo. Their harmonies aim inspire everyone of all ages to sing along.
RLMC AUXILIARY DONATIONS
The Rainy Lake Medical Center Auxiliary is looking for donations of gently used purses and scarves for a future fundraiser. Donations can be dropped off at the RLMC gift shop between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. Monday through Friday, located in the RLMC Clinic. All donations are appreciated and will be accepted until Sept. 30.
KOOCHICHING MEMORY CAFE
Koochiching County residents living with early to mid-stage Alzheimer’s Disease or a similar dementia along with their care partners are welcome to the Koochiching Memory Café set for 1 to 3 p.m. Sept. 25 at Faith United Church, Fireside Room. This no-cost café is intended to provide a safe, supportive and engaging social opportunity where fun and laughter are welcome. Information and education available. Light refreshments and engaging activities will be offered. The Koochiching Memory Café is a project of Koochiching Aging Options and results from the Greater International Falls ACT on Alzheimer’s initiative. The café will be in part funded by grant funds from the Minnesota Board on Aging. For more information, contact Koochiching Aging Options at KoochichingAgingOptions@gmail.com or call 283-7030.