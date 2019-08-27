WALKERCISE RESUMES
Walkercise at Backus Community Center gymnasium will begin the 2019-20 term Sept. 4. Participants walk together from 10 to 10:45 a.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. Punch card tickets are available in the office or at the class. All are welcome.
ON-SITE HEALTH INSURANCE COUNSELING
Answers and education regarding health insurance for Medicare beneficiaries and pre-retirees will be provided by the Senior LinkAge Line through the Arrowhead Regional Development Commission’s Area Agency on Aging from 9 a.m. to noon Sept. 5 at Koochiching Health Services, 912 Main St, Littlefork. Senior Outreach Specialist Karen Tveit will be presenting. This program is a no-fee based service, however, donations are accepted. To schedule an appointment, call the Senior LinkAge Line at 1-800-333-2433.