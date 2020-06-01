CEMETERY REMINDER
The boards of St. Thomas Catholic Cemetery, Forest Hill Cemetery, American Legion & VFW Cemetery remind the public the period of observance for Memorial Day has expired. By policy, all flowers, ornaments, shepherd hooks, and anything that will interfere with mowing must be removed after the designated seventh day after Memorial Day, which is today.
MENTAL HEALTH SUPPORT
National Alliance on Mental Illness sponsors a variety of free online peer support groups for adults and young adults living with a mental illness, their families, friends, spouses/partners, as well as parents of children and teens. Led by trained peer facilitators, the support groups help individuals and families learn coping skills and find strength through sharing their experiences. Find a complete listing of group meetings and how to join in by going to namimn.org and clicking on “Support Groups” or go straight to https://namimn.org/support/nami-minnesota-support-groups/. NAMI Minnesota is a non-profit organization that works to improve the lives of children and adults with mental illnesses and their families through its programs of education, support and advocacy.