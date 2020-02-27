Dog obedience class
Community Education will offer a dog obedience class, with instructor Doug Grindall, beginning Monday. The class runs from 6-7 p.m. every Monday through April 6, with no class April 13, and the final class April 20. Dogs must be at least three months old. The class will be held at Falls Elementary gymnasium. Cost is $25; contact Community Ed.
Great Decisions
Community “Great Decisions” foreign policy group on “Decoding U.S.-China Trade” meets from 4-5:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Falls Public Library, lower level meeting room. Contact Sue Nordquist, 283-8687, for information.
Tax preparation
AARP Tax-Aide volunteers will tentatively be at West Falls Apartments from 9 a.m. to noon Monday. Call 283-5236 for more information.