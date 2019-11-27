WINTER CONCERTS
Falls Elementary School students will perform Winter Concerts Dec. 6 at Falls High School gymnasium. The third and fourth graders will be featured at 10 a.m.; first and second grade at 1 p.m.; and kindergarten at 2:30. There is no charge.
TOUR OF TREES, SALES
First Lutheran Church Women will present the 20th Annual Tour of Trees, Craft and Bake Sale, from 9 a.m. to noon Dec. 7 at First Lutheran Church, 123 Wayside Lane. Handmade crafts, home décor, Christmas cookies, candies, lefse, Swedish meatballs, pasties and pierogies will be featured.
CHRISTMAS LUNCHEON, COOKIE WALK
The 28th annual Christmas Luncheon and Cookie Walk is set for 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Dec. 5 at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 1324 Ninth St. Cost is $8. Elevator and to go boxes will be available.
ON-SITE HEALTH INSURANCE COUNSELING
Answers and education regarding health insurance for Medicare beneficiaries and pre-retirees will be provided by the Senior LinkAge Line through the Arrowhead Regional Development Commission’s Area Agency on Aging from 9 a.m. to noon Dec. 5 at Koochiching Health Services, 912 Main St., Littlefork. Senior Outreach Specialist Karen Tveit will be presenting. This program is a no-fee based service, however, donations are accepted. To schedule an appointment, call the Senior LinkAge Line at 1-800-333-2433.
CHRISTMAS CONCERT
The Indus School Christmas Concert will be conducted at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 5 in the school commons. Featured will be preschool through sixth grade choirs, the high school choir and band, and the beginning guitar class. Prior to the concert, the senior class will serve a fundraiser taco-in-a-bag dinner. Santa will also be in attendance.
HISTORY ON TAP
Koochiching County Historical Society and the Fort Frances Museum and Cultural Centre will host a presentation from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Dec. 5 at the Fort Frances Museum. Topic is the subject of Prohibition. For more information, call 283-4316 or email koochmuseums@gmail.com.