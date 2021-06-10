NKASD BOARD
The North Koochiching Area Sanitary District Board will meet at 8 a.m. Tuesday at the sanitary district boardroom, 1412 Highway 71, International Falls.
EKSSD BOARD
The East Koochiching Sanitary Sewer District Board will meet at 10 a.m. Wednesday at the sanitary district boardroom, 1412 Highway 71, International Falls.
HRA MEETING
The annual meeting of the Board of Commissioners for the Housing & Redevelopment Authority of Koochiching County is at 1 p.m. Tuesday, HRA Office, 12060 Main St., Northome, MN. in-person & zoom @koochhra.com