CLASS OF 1960
The class of 1960’s informal get together will be held in the banquet room at the Thunderbird Lodge, 4 p.m. Aug. 15.
SPECIAL FALLS COUNCIL
Special International Falls City Council will meet in special session at 5:30 p.m. Monday to receive a vacation report on a request to vacate an alley near the former site of the TeePee Motel. The report will ascertain and award damages and compensation “freeholders” deems appropriate, as well as ascertain the benefits of the alley vacation. The report will be made by Cindy Strand, representing the East Ward, Len Peterson the Center Ward, and Ronna MacKay, West Ward.