HOMESCHOOL GATHERING
Homeschool potluck and meeting is planned for 6 p.m. Aug. 29 at the City Beach Pavilion. The family event open to all is for anyone involved or interested in learning more about home education.
RAY CEMETERY ASSOCIATION, CLUB
Ray Cemetery Association and Ray Community Club will meet at 7 p.m. Aug. 29 at Northwoods Bible Church, Ray.
KOOCHICHING MEMORY CAFE
Koochiching County residents living with early to mid-stage Alzheimer’s Disease or a similar dementia along with their care partners are welcome to the Koochiching Memory Café set for 1 to 3 p.m. Aug. 28 at Faith United Church, Fireside Room. This no-cost café is intended to provide a safe, supportive and engaging social opportunity where fun and laughter are welcome. Information and education available. Light refreshments and engaging activities will be offered. The Koochiching Memory Café is a project of Koochiching Aging Options and results from the Greater International Falls ACT on Alzheimer’s initiative. The café will be in part funded by grant funds from the Minnesota Board on Aging. For more information, contact Koochiching Aging Options at KoochichingAgingOptions@gmail.com or call 283-7030.