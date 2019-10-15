CAUSE FOR PAWS FUNDRAISER
Cause for Paws is set for 6 p.m. Oct. 19 at the AmericInn. This fundraiser will support Paws and Claws of Koochiching County, an animal rescue based in International Falls. Featured will be dinner, speaker, video presentation, live and silent auctions, raffles and drawings. Tickets are $25 and are available at City Drug and Rainy River Veterinary Hospital.
RAY CEMETERY BOARD
The Ray Cemetery Board will meet at 7 p.m. Oct. 25 at Northwoods Bible Church, Ray. The public is welcome.
LIBRARY STORYTIME
Storytime at 10:30 a.m. Oct. 17 at International Falls Public Library will feature stories about “Pirates” followed by time to play together. The library has a collection of early learning toys that are only available following storytime each week.
CLOTHESLINE GIVEAWAY
A Clothesline Giveaway is planned at Full Gospel Fellowship, 1530 Sixth Ave. W., from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Oct. 21 and 11 to 3 Oct. 22. A variety of sizes of clothing for free. Accepting clothing donations. Everyone welcome. Call 283-2088 for more information.
EGG ROLL ORDERS
Fully cooked egg rolls are available for $20 per dozen. Handmade from scratch; pre-cooked with easy-to-heat instructions. Available for pick-up Oct. 24 at Backus Community Center. Call 285-7225 to place orders.
BOREALIS BARDS PRESENTATION
Borealis Bards, the inter-generational community theatre program of Backus Community Center, will produce The Little Prince as the second event of the Backus Performing Arts Series. Performances will be at 7 p.m. Oct. 25 and 26 and 2 p.m. Oct. 27. Tickets are available at Backus and City Drug in the Falls, J&D Foods in Littlefork, Betty’s in Fort Frances and at the door. Prices are $12 for adults and $5 for children ages 6 to 18, age 5 and under are free. For more information, contact Backus Community Center at 285-7255 or go online at www.backusab.org.