EKSSD BOARD
The East Koochiching Sanitary Sewer District Board will meet at 10 a.m. Wednesday at the district boardroom ,1412 Highway 71, International Falls.
NKASD BOARD
The North Koochiching Area Sanitary District Board will meet at 8 a.m. April 29 at the district boardroom ,1412 Highway 71, International Falls.
SUMMER FOOD PROGRAM
Citizens for Backus/AB, Inc. will participate in the Summer Food Service Program from June 7 to Sept. 3. From 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m at Backus Community Center, 900 Fifth St., International Falls, lunch will be provided to all children, without regard to race, color, national origin, sex, age, or disability, at no charge and meet nutritional standards established by the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
KOOCHICHING HRA BOARD
The Board of Housing & Redevelopment Authority of Koochiching County will meet at 1 p.m. Tuesday, April 20, at HRA Office, 12060 Main St., Northome. koochhra.com to zoom.
NORTHLAND GALLERY
The Northland Gallery will be open on Saturday, April 17, from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. featuring paintings, hand painted cards, fused glass items, pottery, and lots of one-of-a-kind gift ideas created by members of Northland Art Society. The gallery is located in the Kantor Electric building on 500 4th St. in International Falls.
WAITING LIST OPEN
The HRA of Koochiching County is taking applications for the HUD Section 8 Rental Assistance Voucher Program. Contact the HRA Office at 218-897-5242; or email to koochhra@paulbunyan.net; or go to the HRA website koochhra.com for more information. Section 8 Rental Assistance helps qualifying, low-income households in Koochiching County pay a portion of the rent each month with the tenant paying the remainder, or 30 percent of their gross income.
HRA LISTING OF RENTALS
The Koochiching County HRA is looking to add to its list of rental property owners. It has qualified, low-income tenants/households looking for good, affordable housing units. If you are looking to expand your options and gain renters, call the HRA office 218-897-5242; website: koochhra.com