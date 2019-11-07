FREE SHOWING OF 'UNPLANNED'
Northern Options for Women and Cine 5 will present a free showing of “Unplanned,” the true story of Abbey Johnson, at 1 p.m. Nov. 16 at Cine 5. Open house will follow from 3 to 4 at Northern Options for Women, 1216 Sixth St. Cookies and coffee will be served. A turkey drawing will take place. Free will offering accepted.
'HISTORY ON TAP'
The Koochiching County Historical Society and the City of Northome will present "History on Tap” at 6 p.m. Nov. 14 at Northome Community Building and Muni. The public is welcome to join the historical society for an informational meeting about the program, ask questions and discuss topics. Full exhibit and video presentation will be on display.
CLASS OF 1965
Falls High School Class of 1965 will meet for lunch at noon Nov. 14 at the Rose Garden Restaurant.
HARVEST DINNER
A Harvest Dinner is planned for Nov. 13 at Koochiching County Senior Center, 307 Fourth St. Border River Band will perform from 10:30 a.m. to noon. Menu will be roasted turkey, mashed potatoes with gravy, dressing, broccoli Normandy and pumpkin cheese coffee cake. For reservations by noon Nov. 12, call 283-3460.
CRAFT SALE
Big Falls CERC will sponsor a Holiday Craft Sale from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 16 at Big Falls Community Building. Lunch will be served from 10 to 1. Variety of crafts, baked good and more. To register, call Marie at 218-410-6607. Rental fee is $10 per space. Tables available or bring your own.
KOOCHICHING MEMORY CAFE
Koochiching County residents living with early to mid-stage Alzheimer’s Disease or a similar dementia along with their care partners are welcome to the Koochiching Memory Café set for 1 to 3 p.m. Nov. 13 at Faith United Church, Fireside Room. This no-cost café is intended to provide a safe, supportive and engaging social opportunity where fun and laughter are welcome. Information and education available. Light refreshments and engaging activities will be offered. The Koochiching Memory Café is a project of Koochiching Aging Options and results from the Greater International Falls ACT on Alzheimer’s initiative. The café will be in part funded by grant funds from the Minnesota Board on Aging. For more information, contact Koochiching Aging Options at KoochichingAgingOptions@gmail.com or call 283-7030.
CLASS OF 1962
Falls High School Class of 1962 will meet for lunch at 12:13 p.m. Nov. 13 at Sammy’s Pizza.