‘GREAT DECISIONS’
The community foreign policy discussion group of citizen education and discussion programs, “Great Decisions,” will meet from 4 to 5:30 p.m. Sept. 10 at International Falls Public Library in the lower level meeting room. Darrell Schmidt will facilitate the discussion on “Nationalism in Europe.” High school/college students and community members are welcome and encouraged to come and listen/or share views. If a group attends, contact Diane Adams at the library or Nordquist. Information will be provided, if notified in advance. Contact Nordquist at 283-8687 for more information.
CLASS of 1965
Falls High School Class of 1965 will meet for lunch at noon Sept. 12 at Rainy Lake Grill.
'FALL COLORS DINNER'
A “Fall Colors Dinner” is planned for Sept. 12 at Koochiching County Senior Center. Border River Band will provide entertainment from 10:30 a.m. to noon. Menu is roast pork loin, mashed potatoes and gravy, Key West vegetable and pumpkin cheese coffee cake. For reservations by noon Sept. 11, call 283-3460.
KOOCHICHING MEMORY CAFE
Koochiching County residents living with early to mid-stage Alzheimer’s Disease or a similar dementia along with their care partners are welcome to the Koochiching Memory Café set for 1 to 3 p.m. Sept. 11 at Faith United Church, Fireside Room. This no-cost café is intended to provide a safe, supportive and engaging social opportunity where fun and laughter are welcome. Information and education available. Light refreshments and engaging activities will be offered. The Koochiching Memory Café is a project of Koochiching Aging Options and results from the Greater International Falls ACT on Alzheimer’s initiative. The café will be in part funded by grant funds from the Minnesota Board on Aging. For more information, contact Koochiching Aging Options at KoochichingAgingOptions@gmail.com or call 283-7030.
CLASS OF 1962
Falls High School Class of 1962 will gather for lunch at 12:19 p.m. Sept. 11 at The River Golf Course.