LIBRARY STORYTIME
Storytime at 10:30 a.m. Oct. 31 at International Falls Public Library will feature stories about “Pumpkins,” followed by time to play together. This weekly program may help the littlest learners discover how fun learning can be.
BUCKTHORN AWARENESS WORKSHOP
A Buckthorn Awareness Workshop hosted by the Koochiching Soil and Water Conservation District is set for 2 p.m. Nov. 6 at Ranier Community Building. The educational presentation will be followed by outdoor identification and removal tips.
NORTHLAND GALLERY
Northland Gallery will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 2 at Kantor Electric. Featuring paintings, fused glass, pottery, hand-painted cards and jewelry created by members of Northland Art Society. Christmas items also featured. Open the first and third Saturday of every month.