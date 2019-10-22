STORYTIME
Storytime at 10:30 a.m. Oct. 24 at International Falls Public Library will feature stories about “Nuts and Squirrels,” followed by time to play together. This weekly program helps the littlest learners discover how fun learning can be.
RAY CEMETERY BOARD
The Ray Cemetery Board will meet at 7 p.m. Oct. 25 at Northwoods Bible Church, Ray. The public is welcome.
ANGEL TREE REGISTRATION
The Salvation Army Angel Tree registration is now underway through Nov. 15. To make an appointment to sign up, call 283-3394 between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday.
BRACELET WORKSHOP
The Arrowhead Library System will present a Custom Leather Bracelet Workshop with Jen Anfinson at 10:30 a.m. Oct. 26 at International Falls Public Library. The free 90-minute program is offered for ages 13 and up. The hands-on workshop is an introduction to leatherwork in jewelry making. Learn about leather tools and techniques. Materials will be provided.