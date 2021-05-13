BUOYS, AIDS PLACED
Voyageurs National Park staff have completed buoy placement on Rainy, Kabetogama, Namakan, and Sand Point lakes within park boundaries. Lamplighters from the United States Coast Guard have also placed navigational aids in the park’s four main lakes: Rainy, Kabetogama, Namakan, and Sand Point lakes. VNP staff encourage extreme caution when traveling waterways due to low water levels, which may expose unmarked hazards that are not typically visible during high-water periods. Boaters should also remember that various hazards may develop at any time during the summer without warning and these hazards may not be marked.
NKASD BOARD
The North Koochiching Area Sanitary District Board will meet at 8 a.m. Tuesday at the district boardroom, 1412 Highway 71, International Falls.
EKSSD BOARD
The East Koochiching Sanitary Sewer District Board will meet at 10 a.m. Wednesday at the district boardroom, 1412 Highway 71, International Falls.
FREE ONLINE CLASSES
National Alliance on Mental Illness Minnesota, NAMI, has set up a wide variety of free online mental health classes for May and June: Hope for Recovery, Transitions, Ending the Silence, Understanding Early Episode Psychosis for Families, In Our Own Voice, Family to Family, Positive Psychology, Creating Caring Communities, a suicide prevention class called QPR – Question, Persuade and Refer, a special QPR class for Agricultural Communities. Designed for family members, caregivers, persons living with a mental illness, service providers, general public. namimn.org and clicking on “Classes”; https://namimn.org/education-public-awareness/classes/scheduled/.
MISSIONARY LEAGUE
The spring rally of the Bemidji-Park Rapids Zone of the Lutheran Womens Missionary League is scheduled for May 20 at Bethlehem Lutheran Church, Baudette. Registration is at 9 a.m.