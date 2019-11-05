FALL SUPPER
The Birchdale Church Fall Supper is planned for 4 to 8 p.m. Nov. 9 at Birchdale Hall. Roast beef or pork with all the trimmings, homemade pie and bread will be served. A bake sale will be featured. Free will offering.
NORTHLAND GALLERY
Northland Gallery will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 9, 16 and 23 at Kantor Electric. Featuring paintings, fused glass, pottery, hand-painted cards and jewelry created by members of Northland Art Society. Christmas items featured. A bake sale is planned for Nov. 23.
‘GREAT DECISIONS’
The community foreign policy discussion group of citizen education and discussion programs, “Great Decisions,” will meet from 4 to 5:30 p.m. Nov. 12 at International Falls Public Library in the lower level meeting room. Leanne and Bob Crompton will facilitate the discussion on “The U.S. and Mexico.” High school/college students and community members are welcome and encouraged to come and listen/or share views. If a group attends, contact Diane Adams at the library or Nordquist. Information will be provided, if notified in advance. Contact Nordquist at 283-8687 for more information.