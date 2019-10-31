ON-SITE HEALTH INSURANCE COUNSELING
Answers and education regarding health insurance for Medicare beneficiaries and pre-retirees will be provided by the Senior LinkAge Line through the Arrowhead Regional Development Commission’s Area Agency on Aging from 9 a.m. to noon Nov. 7 at Koochiching Health Services, 912 Main St., Littlefork. Senior Outreach Specialist Karen Tveit will be presenting. This program is a no-fee based service, however, donations are accepted. To schedule an appointment, call the Senior LinkAge Line at 1-800-333-2433.
ADULT VOLLEYBALL
Adult Co-Ed Volleyball will begin Nov. 6 and take place at 7:30 p.m. every Wednesday at Backus Community Center gymnasium. All skill levels welcome. Cost is $2 per person.
TAI JI QUAN SESSION
Koochiching Aging Options, in partnership with the Juniper system and the Arrowhead Area Agency on Aging, is sponsoring session one of Tai Ji Quan: Moving for Better Balance, a falls prevention program to relax the mind and build the body. To register, visit www.yourjuniper.org or call Koochiching Aging Options at 283-7057. Suggested donation applies, though no one will be denied participation due to inability to donate. The 12-week session begins Nov. 11. Classes meet Mondays and Thursdays from 1 to 2 p.m.