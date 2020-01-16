AFTER-SCHOOL LIBRATORY
After-school Libratory takes place from 3 to 4:30 p.m. Jan. 22 at International Falls Public Library. Elementary-aged students are welcome to come for all kinds of activities.
QUILTERS GUILD
Northern Lights Quilters Guild will meet at 6:30 p.m. Jan. 20 at First Lutheran Church. Members are asked to bring Show and Tell to share.
KOOCHICHING MEMORY CAFE
Koochiching County residents living with early to mid-stage Alzheimer’s Disease or a similar dementia along with their care partners are welcome to the Koochiching Memory Café set for 1 to 3 p.m. Jan. 22 at Faith United Church, Fireside Room. This no-cost café is intended to provide a safe, supportive and engaging social opportunity where fun and laughter are welcome. Information and education available. Light refreshments and engaging activities will be offered. The Koochiching Memory Café is a project of Koochiching Aging Options and results from the Greater International Falls ACT on Alzheimer’s initiative. The café will be in part funded by grant funds from the Minnesota Board on Aging. For more information, contact Koochiching Aging Options at KoochichingAgingOptions@gmail.com or call 283-7030.