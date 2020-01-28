LIBRARY STORYTIME
Storytime at 10:30 a.m. Jan. 30 at International Falls Public Library will feature 30 minutes of stories and more about “Hibernation,” followed by about 30 minutes of free play.
SPORTSMENS DOCK
A Sportsmens Dock meeting is set for 6 p.m. Feb. 5 at the Elks Lodge back hall. All members are encouraged to attend.
NORTHLAND GALLERY
Northland Gallery will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Feb. 1 at Kantor Electric. Featuring paintings, fused glass, pottery and hand-painted cards created by members of Northland Art Society. The Gallery will also be open March 7.
NORTHERN PROGRESSIVES
Cook area residents Sharon Beatty and David Stanton will share long-term experiences of living abroad at the Northern Progressives meeting at 6:30 p.m. Feb. 5 at the Crescent Ball & Grill, 9257 Olson Road, Cook. Their presentation is entitled “Perspectives from a Quarter Century in Yemen.” For more information, contact Leah Rogne, 218-787-2212 or at leah.rogne@gmail.com.