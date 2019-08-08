ON-SITE HEALTH INSURANCE COUNSELING
Answers and education regarding health insurance for Medicare beneficiaries and pre-retirees will be provided by the Senior LinkAge Line through the Arrowhead Regional Development Commission’s Area Agency on Aging from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Aug. 15 at Big Falls Community Building. Senior Outreach Specialist Karen Tveit will be presenting. This program is a no-fee based service, however, donations are accepted. To schedule an appointment, call the Senior LinkAge Line at 1-800-333-2433.
KOOCHICHING MEMORY CAFE
Koochiching County residents living with early to mid-stage Alzheimer’s Disease or a similar dementia along with their care partners are welcome to the Koochiching Memory Café set for 1 to 3 p.m. Aug. 14 at Faith United Church, Fireside Room. This no-cost café is intended to provide a safe, supportive and engaging social opportunity where fun and laughter are welcome. Information and education available. Light refreshments and engaging activities will be offered. The Koochiching Memory Café is a project of Koochiching Aging Options and results from the Greater International Falls ACT on Alzheimer’s initiative. The café will be in part funded by grant funds from the Minnesota Board on Aging. For more information, contact Koochiching Aging Options at KoochichingAgingOptions@gmail.com or call 283-7030.
CLASS OF 1962
Falls High School Class of 1962 will meet for lunch at 12:21 p.m. Aug. 14 at Sha Sha.