QUILT GUILD
Whispering Pines Quilt Guild will gather at 6 p.m. Sept. 19 at Up North Quilt Shop for the annual potluck and guild meeting. Bring a microwave bowl cozy to participate in the exchange game. Bring a fat quarter with leaves to participate in the draw. Show and Tell items welcome. Quilters of any level of experience who want to quilt for fun are welcome to attend.
NORTHLAND GALLERY
Northland Gallery will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 21 at Kantor Electric. Featuring paintings, fused glass, pottery, hand-painted cards and jewelry created by members of Northland Art Society. Open the first and third Saturday of every month.
FRIENDS STORYTIME
Friends Storytime for anyone young and their caregiver is set for 10:30 a.m. Sept. 19 at International Falls Public Library. About 30 minutes of stories, rhymes and more, followed by about 30 minutes of free play.
BOOK SALE
Friends of the Library book sale is set for 5 to 7 p.m. Sept. 23 at International Falls Public Library. All sales by donation with proceeds benefiting the Friends support of library programs.
SIAMA'S CONGO ROOTS
COMPAS teaching artists Siama Matuzungidi and Dallas Johnson will join together in a performance, “Siama's Congo Roots,” at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 23 at International Falls Public Library. The duo tell stories of life in Africa and encourage everyone to use their imagination to transport them to the Congo. For all ages.